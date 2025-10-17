Two Love Island stars join lineup for new series of Celebrity Masterchef

Two former Love Islanders have been announced as part of the lineup for this year’s series of Celebrity MasterChef.

In July, MasterChef host Gregg Wallace and John Torode were formally let go from their roles as hosts and judges, after an inquiry upheld allegations of misconduct that had been made against them.

While the report was being conducted earlier this year, John Torode was allowed to continue on in his role, with fellow food critic Grace Dent drafted in to replace Gregg.

Despite John Torode’s subsequent departure from the show, the BBC has now confirmed that the new series will broadcast as planned, and the celebrity cast has been unveiled.

Earlier today, the BBC took to social media to reveal the names of the 15 famous faces who will be taking to the MasterChef kitchen.

Included in the lineup are Chris Hughes and Uma Jammeh, who both found fame on Love Island. Chris appeared on the third series of the hit show, while Uma starred in series 11 last year.

Also featuring in the cast will be singer Michelle Heaton, Coronation Street alum Katie McGlynn, rugby legend Alan Wyn Jones, comedian Noreen Khan, musical star Alfie Boe, author Dawn O’Porter, and Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas.

Rounding out the lineup will be Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley, drag artist Ginger Johnson, reality star Ashley Cain, soul singer Jaki Graham, Blue boyband member Anthony Costa, and Paralympian Gaz Choudhry.

In their official logline for the upcoming series, the BBC teased: “Five weeks of extraordinary challenges await, where the judges will oversee culinary this competition that will push the 15 celebrities beyond the comfort of their showbiz jobs. Acting the part won’t cut the mustard and singing for your supper will not equal success.”

They added: “The only thing guaranteed is that just one of them will be left standing at the end, where their sparkling career will lead them to the shiny prize – the iconic Celebrity MasterChef trophy.”

Celebrity MasterChef will begin airing on BBC One this autumn.