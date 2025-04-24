Two Love Island stars come to blows over ‘cheating’ on Amanda Holden’s latest series

Two Love Island stars, Rebecca Gromley and Biggs Chris have come to blows over “cheating” in the first look at Amanda Holden’s latest series Cheat: Unfinished Business.

The couple met on the winter edition of Love Island in 2020, and moved in together with their families over lockdown.

However, Biggs told The Sun after a year of dating, that the pair broke up “because we want different things.”

Now, in Amanda Holden’s latest series, where ex-couples confront eachother over cheating in their relationship, the love island stars have reunited.

Amanda says in the trailer: “Cheating is one of the most heartbreaking betrayals … it’s time to face your ex.”

In the trailer for the series, Rebecca can be shown shouting accusation at her ex, as she snaps: “Now do you know how it feels when you cheat on someone?”

Biggs is then shown saying: “I’m here to make this work.”

From the trailer, there appears to be some unresolved issues between the two, even though they broke up almost four years ago.

The pair met on season 6 of Love Island, but did not get together until after the show.

However, almost immediately, the relationship hit a rough patch after Rebecca spent the night at Michael Griffiths house after a night out – but she has insisted nothing actually happened.

Speaking to the Sun, Biggs, who appeared on Love Island during Casa Amor, said Rebecca knows she “f***ed” up.

“Michael did try to call me that night while I was asleep and when I spoke to him he was like, ‘look what was I meant to do with her? She was drunk’.”

“Obviously the person who was in the wrong was Rebecca.”

“In my head I’m like, ‘Rebecca you f***ed up’. But at the same time if people knew the truth they’d understand it.”

Biggs admitted that people have warned him off Rebecca and revealed how he will take things slow with the then 21-year-old.

“This made me want to take things even slower, but everything is good. It’s just in my head I’m wary,” he reassured.

“I think I need to spend more time with her to see if she’s trustworthy. I’ve been getting a lot of messages from people saying I need to be careful and warning me off Rebecca,” he explained.

While Biggs began dating influencer Summer Hawkins, popularly known as Sumerica, Rebecca has not been in a public relationship since their breakup.

However, the pair split in 2023, just months after announcing they were expecting their first child together.