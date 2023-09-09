TWO Love Island legends ‘confirmed’ for spin-off show – as they jet off to Fiji

Not one, but two Love Island legends have reportedly been confirmed for Love Island Games after jetting off to Fiji.

The brand new All Stars spinoff, will arrive on Peacock on November 1.

The series is set to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love – and the line-up has yet to be confirmed.

According to The UK Sun, Love Island 2018’s Megan Barton-Hanson and Curtis Pritchard are a “done deal” for Love Island Games.

A source told the publication: “Megan and Curtis are both amazing signings for the spin-off and bosses are rubbing their hands together that they agreed to take part.”

“They are two of Love Island’s most memorable contestants ever – who could forget Megan turning every boy’s head in the villa, or Curtis’ brutal breakup with Amy [Hart]?”

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

Although an official line-up has yet to be announced, a number of former Love Island UK contestants have been linked to the new series.

Take a look:

Luca Bish

Luca Bish shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2022.

The former fishmonger has been single since splitting from Gemma Owen shortly after the show.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that he recently spent time in Los Angeles, and are convinced he may have been there to meet with ITV bosses in the US ahead of Love Island Games.

Lucinda Strafford

Love Island 2021 star Lucinda Strafford also recently spent time in Hollywood, sparking speculation she may be appearing on the spin-off series.

The 23-year-old is newly single after splitting from her on-off boyfriend, Irish footballer Aaron Connolly, for good earlier this year.

Joanna Chimonides

Joanna Chimonides appeared on the 2019 series of Love Island, where she famously coupled up with Michael Griffiths during Casa Amor.

The bombshell jetted off to Los Angeles just last week, shortly after her best friend Kady McDermott returned from Mallorca following her second stint on the dating show.

Could Joanna be following in Kady’s footsteps and appearing on Love Island again?

Love Island Games is separate to the All Stars series that’s in the works by Love Island UK producers.

The All Stars series will be filmed in South Africa early next year – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Legendary Islanders from the past ten seasons of Love Island will each attempt to find love once again.

As they couple up and avoid being dumped from the island, relationships will be put to the test by bombshell entrances.

Only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024. ITV have yet to confirm the line-up for the series.