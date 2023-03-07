Two Islanders ‘set to be dumped from the Love Island villa’ just DAYS before the final

Two Islanders are reportedly set to be dumped from the Love Island villa, just days before the final.

The ninth series of the hit dating show is set to come to an end on Monday, March 13.

There are currently six couples remaining in the villa, but there are only four coveted places in the Love Island final.

According to The UK Sun, two Islanders will be imminently dumped from the villa ahead of Monday’s final.

A source told the publication: “Just as the islanders think they’re in line for the show final, they’ll be hit with the news that two of them will be dumped from the villa.”

“It’s going to be the most dramatic moment of the show so far – they’ll be horrified”.

Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda, and Claudia Fogarty and Keanan Brand were the latest contestants to be dumped from the dating show last week.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.