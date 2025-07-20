TWO I’m A Celeb legends ‘on the brink’ of signing up for All Stars series

TWO I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! legends Harry Redknapp and Gemma Collins are reportedly “on the brink” of signing up for the All Stars series.

The spin-off series was a massive hit with viewers and brought cast members from over 20 years ago to the series.

Due to the series’ popularity, a second series has been commissioned.

Similar to last year, the celebrities will be flown to South Africa, and ITV will soon start recruiting potential celebrities. According to The Sun, fan favourite Jungle King Harry Redknapp and Gemma Collins are “on the brink” of signing the dotted line. A source told the publication: “It’s going to be a real coup. Harry is TV gold and was first on the list of wannabe celebrity contestants.”

After reportedly earning £500,000 on the 2018 main series, the well-liked former Spurs manager Harry is expected to receive another sizable pay cheque.

Despite leaving 2014’s series after just three days, Gemma is also on the cusp of signing a mega-deal, rumoured to be worth over £150,000.

The rumours come shortly after Vicky Pattison ruled herself out of returning.

According to insiders, Vicky, who won the show in 2015, was eager to compete again at first but ultimately decided it wasn’t the right time for her.

A source said: “As soon as ITV bosses decided they were bringing back the All Stars version of I’m A Celeb, they set their signs on getting Vicky Pattison back in the jungle.”

“She won the show, so was hugely popular with viewers, and they really want the next South African series to have as many big hitters as possible.”

“Vicky was interested and did have a series of meetings with producers, but ultimately decided it’s not the right time for at the moment,” the insider claimed.

“She has a lot of presenting work going on, which is ultimately the career trajectory she wants to stay on, so she doesn’t feel going back on the show would work for her currently with her busy schedule, but she would be open to further discussions in the future.”

Our insider added: “Her jungle experience holds really special memories for her, and she’ll always be really grateful for what it did for her career.”

The first series was filmed in November 2022 in Kruger National Park, South Africa.

The series then aired in 2023, with celebrities such as Helen Flanagan, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman and series six Mylene Klass taking home the crown.

The series was different from the original in that it wasn’t live, and viewers could not vote.

Viewers watched Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread go head-to-head.