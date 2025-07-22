Two former islanders make a SHOCK return to the Villa

In the preview for Wednesday night’s episode of Love Island, it was revealed that TWO former islanders from this season will make a SHOCK return to the Villa.

Viewers were left in disbelief as Megan and Blu were seen walking back in to the Villa after a two islanders were sent home during Tuesday night’s episode.

Following the first ever Love Island Fest, islanders were worried to find host Maya Jama pulling up.

To their dismay, Maya revealed that the public have been voting for their top girls and boys – with Yas, Toni, Cach, and Ty coming out on top.

As Maya revealed the three girls at the bottom of the list, Billykiss, Emma, and Angel stepped forward.

As for the boys, Conor, Harry and Borris stepped forward as the least popular under the public’s vote.

Maya announced that as they were the pair with the fewest public votes, Emma and Boris were going home.

However, Maya informed islanders that she would see them a little later on at the fire pit, as there was more business to discuss.

As she returned, she stated that as Angel and Billykiss were the two girls who received the fewest votes from the public, it is now up to the most popular islanders to decide who out of them both will pack their bags…

