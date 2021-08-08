The Islanders must decide which boy and which girl goes home...

Two contestants set to be dumped from Love Island after public vote

Two contestants are set to be dumped from Love Island, after a public vote.

Earlier this week, viewers were asked to vote for their favourite girl and boy Islanders.

During Sunday night’s episode, it was revealed that Kaz, Mary, Abigail, Tyler, Dale and Jake received the fewest votes – and are at risk of being dumped.

The other Islanders must decide which two boys and two girls will stay in the villa, and which boy and girl will be sent home.

Ad

Viewers will find out what they decide during Monday night’s episode, which airs on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player at 9pm.