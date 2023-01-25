Two contestants have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

On Wednesday night’s episode, six Islanders faced the axe – Tom, Haris, Kai, Tanyel, Tanya and Anna-May, after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

Love Island Australia bombshells Jessie and Aaron were tasked with the difficult to decision of which boy and girl to dump from the villa.

After much deliberation, Jessie and Aaron chose to dump Anna-May and Haris from the villa.

The first double dumping of the season was emotional to say the least.

Upon his exit from the villa, Haris said: “I had the best experience of my life but if it’s time, it’s time,” adding that he’s not going to stop looking for the right girl.

The 21-year-old, who had been coupled up with Olivia, continued: “I’ll miss the memories, waking up in the villa, being around people you’ve never met before and getting to form strong connections with them.”

Meanwhile, Anna-May gushed: “I’ve had the experience of a lifetime.”

“I had such an incredible time, I’ve made really good memories and friends that will last a

lifetime. It’s definitely something I would do again, I have no regrets because I’ve had the

best ten days of my life!”

The 20-year-old, who had been coupled up with Kai, continued: “It’s an experience that not many people get so you can’t take that for granted, I’m really grateful.”

Speaking about which couple she thinks could go the distance, she said: “It’s very early days but I can see Lana and Ron going far, I see them working outside of the villa.”

