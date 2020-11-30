Two celebs leave I’m A Celeb following shock double elimination

The campmates described their stint as 'incredible'

Beverley Callard and Victoria Derbyshire have both left I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here following a double elimination.

The campmates were left shocked after Ant and Dec revealed both the Coronation Street star and the broadcaster would be leaving the show.

The stars lasted 17 days in camp, taking part in two Bushtucker Trials each.

Beverley’s most memorable moments included talking about her “mega-shag” husband, and accidentally insulting Vernon Kay’s TV show.

Victoria’s key highlights on the show included her first solo Bushtucker trial where she came face to face with a wolf, and bravely opening up about her breast cancer battle.

Tonight’s elimination is the third of the season, with Paralympian Hollie Arnold and West End star Ruthie Henshall previously being sent home.