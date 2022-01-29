Two celebrities unmasked in double elimination on The Masked Singer UK

Two celebrities have been unmasked in a double elimination on The Masked Singer UK.

The popular ITV show, hosted by Joel Dommett, follows a group of masked stars who battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

On Saturday night’s show, Doghnuts and Firework both have their identity revealed. Rita Ora looked especially shocked as Firework was revealed to be an actress, and her very close pal, Jamie Winstone.

While legendary footballer Michael Owen was revealed to be Doghnuts.

RITA ORA’S REACTIONS TO THE JAMIE WINSTONE REVEAL <3 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/DoRWwV2KDL — Ariadne 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) January 29, 2022

Keane frontman Tom Chaplin, singer Will Young, M People star Heather Small, former tennis player Pat Cash and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford have already been unmasked on the show.

Australian tennis star Pat Cash was revealed to be Bagpipes, while Lionfish was former Pop Idol champ Will Young.

Gloria Hunniford was behind the Snow Leopard mask, and singer Heather Small was revealed to be Chandelier in the show’s first episode.

The Masked Singer UK continues next Saturday at 7pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.