Two celebrities leave I’m A Celebrity… South Africa in double elimination

Two celebrities have been booted off I’m A Celebrity… South Africa in a brutal double elimination.

The brand new series kicked off on Monday night, and saw nine former campmates enter the African savannah.

They were later joined by four other former contestants.

This year’s cast includes Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo, Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Paul Burrell, Phil Tufnell, Janice Dickinson, Shaun Ryder, Gillian McKeith, Georgia Toffolo, Myleene Klass and Andy Whyment.

During tonight’s episode, Ant and Dec revealed three celebrities would take part in the first survival trial of the series – Andy, Phil and Shaun.

But in a shock twist, each of the celebrities were asked to choose another campmate to do it with them.

They were then told the pair that loses the trial would be eliminated from the show for good.

Shaun got to choose first and decided to pair up with Gillian McKeith, Phil then picked Georgia Toffolo, and Andy chose Jordan Banjo.

The trial involved the paired up celebrities being handcuffed with a long chain to a safari truck, as they were tasked with collecting tools from boxes full of critters in order to unlock themselves and hit a big button together.

Andy and Jordan managed to release themselves from the chains first, followed by Phil and Toff, leaving Gillian and Shaun in last place – making them the first celebrities to leave the show.