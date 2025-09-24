Two big names become latest broadcasters to leave Morning Ireland in station shakeup

Two big names, Mary Wilson and Áine Lawlor, have become the latest broadcasters to leave Morning Ireland in a station shakeup.

Wednesday, September 24, marks Mary’s official retirement from RTÉ and will also be Áine’s final Morning Ireland.

Despite Áine Lawlor leaving the show, she will still host The Week in Politics and be featured in RTÉ’s coverage of the upcoming presidential election.

Áine began working for RTÉ as a trainee journalist in September 1984, and in January 1988, she was promoted to reporter/presenter.

She became a member of Morning Ireland’s presenting staff in 1995 and presented for the flagship show for more than 17 years.

She became an alternating presenter of RTÉ’s flagship lunchtime radio news show News at One in August 2013, and she was also named the host of RTÉ One television’s The Week in Politics.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, she made a comeback to Morning Ireland in October 2020.

However, for Mary Wilson, today marks the end of her award-winning broadcasting career.

After 36 years with RTÉ, she has announced her retirement, saying: “I know I am fortunate to be able to retire and I am looking forward to becoming a radio listener as opposed to a presenter.”

“More hillwalking, bagging another Monro (a Scottish term for climbing mountains of 1000 metres (over 3000 ft), more cooking, more trips to Kerry and above all more time with family and friends,” she continued in a statement.

“It has been a privilege to present news programmes on RTÉ, to connect with listeners and to work with demanding, intelligent and dedicated colleagues who helped and challenged me every day to do better, to aim higher and to always put the listener first.”

Deirdre McCarthy, RTÉ’s Director of News & Current Affairs, said: “Mary and Áine are not just household names, they are household voices, deeply familiar not only from their recent years on Ireland’s most-listened-to radio show, but hugely popular across their long and distinguished careers as reporters and presenters.”

“At heart they have been and always will be journalists, and it is to their incisive, knowledgeable and challenging journalism that we owe them both a great debt, and thanks,” she added.