Two arrested over bomb threat targeting Lady Gaga concert in Rio

Two men have been arrested over a bomb threat targeting Lady Gaga’s concert in Rio over the weekend.

Authorities have reportedly detained two individuals in relation to the planned attack.

A teenager accused of child pornography in Rio Grande Do Sul and the group’s suspected leader on accusations of illegal weapons possession.

According to reports, police in Brazil raided the homes of 15 individuals and seized electronic devices, including phones.

According to the Rio de Janeiro state Civil Police, who worked with the justice ministry, suspects had enlisted people to carry out attacks with improvised explosives, and the goal of the scheme was to become well-known on social media.

According to police, the organisation responsible for the attack had been spreading hate speech, mostly targeting children, teenagers, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

A spokesperson for Lady Gaga told The Hollywood Reporter: “We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning.”

“Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks.”

Following the show, Lady Gaga shared her gratitude for the crowd, but did not mention the incident, writing: “Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil.”

“The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you. An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history,” she continued.

“I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world—I know I can’t, but I can say this—if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard. You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights— you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time. Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment. Paws up little monsters. Obrigada. Love, Mother Monster.”