Twitter users express confusion and delight over Jedward sliding into their DMs

The identical twins have been sending personalised messages to people on Twitter

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Twitter users have expressed their confusion and delight over Jedward sliding into their DMs.

Irish twins John and Edward Grimes have been reaching out to people on Twitter by sending them heartfelt messages – and people are loving it.

A host of social media users have shared screenshots of the pop duo’s random DMs, sparking other people to ask Jedward for their own personalised message.

Others have expressed their disappointment over not receiving a DM from the Irish singers.

One Twitter user said: “The slow end of the world has been largely grand for me so far but not getting a DM from Jedward is really screwing with my head.”

Another tweeted: “good morning, i feel incredibly hard done by that we haven’t gotten an affirming dm off jedward.”

A third person asked: “how do u get jedward to dm u.”

The news comes after Jedward were recently praised for joining a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

The twins are currently quarantining in LA with Hollywood actress Tara Reid, who they befriended during their stint on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2011.

