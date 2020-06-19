The identical twins have been sending personalised messages to people on Twitter

Twitter users express confusion and delight over Jedward sliding into their DMs

Twitter users have expressed their confusion and delight over Jedward sliding into their DMs.

Irish twins John and Edward Grimes have been reaching out to people on Twitter by sending them heartfelt messages – and people are loving it.

A host of social media users have shared screenshots of the pop duo’s random DMs, sparking other people to ask Jedward for their own personalised message.

My good vibes have been verified by Jedward none of you need speak to me ever again pic.twitter.com/tAtUmJG3F4 — ⚔️🥀cgi tallgirl🥀⚔️ (@zxchariou) June 18, 2020

When Jedward DM you to send you good vibes and smiles you have no choice but to accept good vibes and smiles pic.twitter.com/zZZNzYJ6X7 — Laura (@ElleEmSee) June 17, 2020

Okay so I woke up this morning to Jedward in my DMs…. happy Friday pic.twitter.com/iGwD22OSzp — Amy Jagger (@AmyJaggerx) June 19, 2020

Morning, Jedward pic.twitter.com/ILa8z4ZA65 — Owen Jones says join a union🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 17, 2020

Um, thanks, Jedward???? pic.twitter.com/gwG8AOd2oA — Ewan Smith, but two metres away (@aaaaaaagh) June 17, 2020

Jedward DM’ing me at nearly 3AM is a thing apparently pic.twitter.com/cYFLzqp2Et — Maliha (@mallssy) June 18, 2020

Jedward have slid into my DMs and I’m living for it. Most encouragement I’ve had for months. pic.twitter.com/VZFJsJwwMA — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) June 18, 2020

Others have expressed their disappointment over not receiving a DM from the Irish singers.

One Twitter user said: “The slow end of the world has been largely grand for me so far but not getting a DM from Jedward is really screwing with my head.”

Another tweeted: “good morning, i feel incredibly hard done by that we haven’t gotten an affirming dm off jedward.”

A third person asked: “how do u get jedward to dm u.”

my childhood anxiety coming true: everyone is getting a message from Jedward but me — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 18, 2020

The slow end of the world has been largely grand for me so far but not getting a DM from Jedward is really screwing with my head — Sean Bernard (@seanbgoneill) June 17, 2020

The news comes after Jedward were recently praised for joining a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

The twins are currently quarantining in LA with Hollywood actress Tara Reid, who they befriended during their stint on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2011.

