Twitter reinstate Donie O’Sullivan’s account after backlash

Twitter have reinstated Donie O’Sullivan’s account after receiving backlash.

The Kerry native, who has worked for CNN since 2016, had his Twitter account suspended on Thursday night, along with a number of other journalists’, after reporting on the controversies surrounding new Twitter boss Elon Musk.

The Tesla founder stated that Twitter’s rule which bans doxxing – which is the sharing of personal information – applies to everyone on the social media platform, including journalists.

Following the suspensions, Elon tweeted: “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation.”

“This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone travelled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok.”

However, after receiving backlash over the suspensions, Elon tweeted: “The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now.”

A host of Twitter users welcomed Donie back to the social media platform, with one writing: “@donie Welcome back! You should never have been banished,” and another tweeting: “@donie, welcome back!”

The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now. https://t.co/MFdXbEQFCe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

Earlier this week, Donie spoke on CNN about why he had his account suspended, saying: “We reported on Elon Musk. We were talking about the world’s second richest man who runs Twitter.”

“He has been annoyed that there’s been this account – that’s been active for years now – which tracks the movements of his private jet. So we reported how yesterday he shut that account down and tonight we continued to report on it.”

In response to Donie’s suspension, CNN released a statement which read: “The impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including Donie O’Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising.”

“Twitter’s increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses the platform. We have asked Twitter for an explanation, and we will re-evaluate our relationship based on that response.”

Elon, who is the wealthiest person in the world, reached an agreement to acquire the social media platform back in April.

However, back in July it was reported that Twitter had opted to sue the business mogul after he had pulled out of the multi-billion-dollar takeover.

But in October, Elon tweeted, “the bird is freed,” and changed his bio to read “Chief Twit”, signifying his purchase of Twitter.

Donie shot to fame last January after he impressed CNN viewers with his calm reporting during the Capitol Hill riots in Washington D.C.

The Kerry man’s newfound fame on social media was covered by multiple outlets in Ireland, and he subsequently made an appearance on The Late Late Show.