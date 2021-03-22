Twitter reacts to Orlando Bloom’s ‘bizarre’ morning routine

The Hollywood actor has gone viral after his latest interview

Twitter users have been reacting to Orlando Bloom’s “bizarre” morning routine.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was interviewed by The Sunday Times, where he shared details about how he starts his day.

The 44-year-old revealed he wakes up at 6:30am, and looks at his smart ring sleep tracker to see how well he slept and to check his “readiness” for the day ahead.

“Then I check on my daughter who’s usually up and cooing in her cot. My fiancée [Katy Perry] needs her sleep so I try to let her have a lie-in. Daisy’s a very happy baby. I’ll kiss her and we’ll spend some time connecting.”

“I’ll do eye-gazing with her and sing songs, ‘Daddy loves his Daisy Dove,’ so she knows who Daddy is. My son’s first word was ‘Mama’ but Daisy said ‘Dada’,” the actor revealed.

The father-of-two continued: “I chant for 20 minutes every day, religiously. I’ve had a Buddhist practice since I was 16, so that’s infiltrated my whole being. I’ll read a bit of Buddhism and then I’ll type it up and add it to my [Instagram] Stories.”

“Other than that, I won’t look at my phone yet. I don’t want to be sucked into the black hole of social media.”

“I like to earn my breakfast so I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein. It’s all quite LA, really.”

“Then I’ll go on a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots,” Orlando revealed.

“By 9 a.m., it’s breakfast, which is usually porridge, a little hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries, a vegan protein powder and a cup of PG Tips [tea].”

“I’m 90 percent plant-based, so I’ll only eat a really good piece of red meat maybe once a month. I sometimes look at a cow and think, that’s the most beautiful thing ever. At some point in time we’ll look back and not be able to believe we used to eat meat.”

“My son spends half his time with me and half with my ex wife [Miranda Kerr]. If he’s with us, I’ll get him breakfast before school. Then I’ll have a shower and get dressed. I like to make an effort. No tracksuit bottoms.”

Orlando revealed he started building LEGO again over lockdown, explaining: “I dip in and out while I work. I build mostly cars and find the methodical nature of creating this little thing makes me feel like I’m achieving something else.”

Readers took to Twitter to react to the interview, with one user tweeting: “Wow how bizarre Orlando bloom and I actually have the exact same schedule :)) I too spend most mornings contemplating the beauty of cows.”

A second wrote: “This new Orlando Bloom interview is pure GOLD.”

Genuinely thought the Orlando Bloom interview in The Sunday Times was a spoof. Is it really not?

