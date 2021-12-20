Twitter reacts as Paul Mescal is spotted in Ireland with girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers

Paul Mescal has apparently flown his American girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers to Ireland just in time for Christmas.

The couple were first linked last summer, when they were spotted on a brunch date in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

The Normal People star and the singer went Instagram official earlier this month, and were reportedly spotted on Grafton Street in Dublin over the weekend.

Not my friend just seeing phoebe bridgers and Paul mescal in grafton street — MIMI♓️ (@sexysadspice) December 19, 2021

📸 | Phoebe and Paul Mescal today in Dublin pic.twitter.com/5ORtqSrU9j — PHOEBE BRIDGERS UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) December 19, 2021

Following the reported sighting, fans have been tweeting hilarious memes about Phoebe spending time with Paul and his family for Christmas.

Others have been sharing fictional sightings of the pair in random spots across the country, including Super Macs in Galway’s Eyre Square.

Check out the best tweets below:

‘You’re still at the music is it?’ Paul Mescal bringing Phoebe Bridgers to Maynooth for Christmas pic.twitter.com/K8vsOY2yst — Ellen McConville (@McConvilleEllen) December 19, 2021

Paul Mescal explaining the Angelus to Phoebe Bridgers: *BONG* Phoebe: So it just keeps bonging? *BONG* Paul: Yeah for about a minute, you just have to wait it out. *BONG* — Not the RTÉ News (@notthertenews) December 20, 2021

I really feel like Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal could go the way of all Culchie bf/Alt Gf relationships and she’ll end up releasing a song two months after the break up about how he asked her to tone it down a bit for his cousin Sean’s wedding — spochadóir (@spochadoir) December 19, 2021

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal watching the Mrs Browns Boys Christmas special pic.twitter.com/P7MxWoi4zF — Hugh Carr (@hughcarrhere) December 19, 2021

Just overheard Paul Mescal teaching Phoebe Bridgers Irish. He said "Léigh anois go cúramach, ar do scrúdpháipéar” 🤣🤣🤣 — CM Sisyphus (@McToTheFuture) December 20, 2021

Just saw Paul Mescal & Phoebe Bridgers shifting on the couches of the Imperial in Cavan town — Seán O’Raghallaigh 🇮🇪🇻🇳🇵🇸 (@RaghallaighJ) December 20, 2021

completely living for this Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridges in Ireland content – I hope she gets to watch the Late Late while eating a Tayto sandwich — rebekah rennick (@rebekahrennick) December 20, 2021

The auld lads at the back of the church when Paul Mescal brings Phoebe Bridgers to midnight Mass pic.twitter.com/ltJBMljmGM — No cheeses for us meeces 🎄 (@fIamingmoe) December 19, 2021

Just saw Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal coming out of Xtravision in Douglas with Stuart Little 2 — daddy cool (@nathanbcork) December 19, 2021

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are fighting outside supermacs in Eyre Square — Eimear (@eimie21) December 20, 2021

just seen phoebe bridgers and paul mescal in my hot press they said they were freezin in town and wanted a nice cosy spot — wolverinetits (@Wolverinetits) December 20, 2021