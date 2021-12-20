Ad
Twitter reacts as Paul Mescal is spotted in Ireland with girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Paul Mescal has apparently flown his American girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers to Ireland just in time for Christmas.

The couple were first linked last summer, when they were spotted on a brunch date in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

The Normal People star and the singer went Instagram official earlier this month, and were reportedly spotted on Grafton Street in Dublin over the weekend.

Following the reported sighting, fans have been tweeting hilarious memes about Phoebe spending time with Paul and his family for Christmas.

Others have been sharing fictional sightings of the pair in random spots across the country, including Super Macs in Galway’s Eyre Square.

Check out the best tweets below:

