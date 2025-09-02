Twink to make panto comeback this Christmas

Adele King, aka Twink, will return to the panto world this Christmas, taking on the role of Queen of the Fairies in the Stadium Panto production of Cinderella.

The show, produced by Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick, will run from December 9th to January 4th at the National Stadium in Dublin.

The stage star confessed it took a while for Alan and Karl to convince her to come out of retirement.

Twink said: “Well… it just proves you should never say never, as I really and truly was absolutely set that I would never do a panto again.”

Alan also commented: “This is very special for me, and a real honour to have Adele in our panto. It’s going to be spectacular.”

Twink’s part in the panto will be pre-recorded, and incorporated into the show using AI.

Karl said: “With amazing A.I. technology Twink’s role will be truly magical, as she will be filmed in advance, with all the bells and whistles modern technology allows; while always remaining a traditional family panto.”

The panto will also star Alan Hughes as Sammy Sausages, Rob Murphy as Buffy, and Johnny Ward in a lead role.