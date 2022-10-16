TV sources claim Lottie Ryan ‘devastated’ after losing DWTS role

TV sources have claimed Lottie Ryan was “devastated” after losing the Dancing With The Stars presenting role.

Nicky Byrne announced his shock departure from the show back in August.

Earlier this month, RTÉ announced Doireann Garrihy as Nicky’s replacement on the show, much to the shock of a host of people throughout Donnybrook.

Many believed that Lottie was going to get the job; however sources told Goss.ie that Doireann really “stood out” during screen tests and both the producers of the show and RTÉ bosses thought she was “the perfect fit” for the role.

According to The Irish Mail on Sunday: “Lottie was devastated.”

A TV insider told us: “Everyone in RTÉ was sure [Lottie] had the role. Up until the announcement, most people thought Lottie was getting the job. She was definitely shocked.”

Sources close to the star said that she had been working really hard on Dancing With The Stars content since winning the show with her pro partner Pasquale La Rocca in 2020.

It has been said that Lottie “really thought” hosting the official Dancing With The Stars podcast would stand to her in the auditions; but unfortunately, it wasn’t to be.

Goss.ie previously reported that Lottie was a “top favourite” to replace Nicky and join Jennifer Zamparelli at the helm of the RTÉ show.

Earlier this month, RTÉ announced Doireann would replace Nicky on the show when it returns to air in 2023.

She said: “I am ecstatic to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family – the glitziest gang in town!”

”This is a dream come true for me. I cannot wait to get going with the team. I never thought I’d say this but roll on the month of January!”

Jennifer, who is returning to present her fifth series of Dancing With The Stars said: “I’m really excited to welcome my 2FM pal Doireann as my new co-host on the show. I predict a lot of fun and a lot of laughs. It’s shaping up to be a new great series.”