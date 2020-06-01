TV presenter Deric Hartigan labels Dublin black lives matter protest a ‘disgrace’ – amid coronavirus pandemic

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Dublin - despite lockdown restrictions

Virgin Media presenter Deric Hartigan has questioned those who took part in Monday’s black lives matter march in Dublin, calling it a “disgrace” – given that social distancing was clearly not adhered to.

Over 1,000 people came together to protest the death of George Floyd, showing solidarity with other protestors across the world calling for change.

While many applauded the demonstration today, a lot of people felt the march was a slap in the face to those who have kept to social distancing rules, and to those who have been unable to see loved ones during lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, weather man Deric said he felt the protest was a “disgrace” given that people are still dying from coronavirus.

“I unequivocally support the #BlackLivesMatter movement; however this protest today in Dublin was a disgrace & a deep lack of respect to those Irish citizens both black & white, who have either died or lost loves ones due to this pandemic.

“Home & online protest just as effective,” he added.

Many Twitter users had similar opinions, after more photos and videos emerged from the demonstration, clearly showing that people were not social distancing.

Take a look at some of the responses:

I’m all for Black Lives Matter but did the thousands who gave the two fingers to social distancing & the 5KM rule reckon the virus had taken the Bank Holiday off? — Sarah-Jane Murphy (@sjanemurf) June 1, 2020

So we can’t open our bars, restaurants, cafes, hotels, shops etc, told to meet no more than groups of 4, ice cream vans shut down at beaches, queue to supermarkets, construction sites limited and yet organised protests encouraging mass gatherings are fine? pic.twitter.com/dTvZw6V6Jw — Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) June 1, 2020

I’m so happy to see people marching for #blacklivesmatter #Dublin But I really wish more social distancing was put in place. I’m glad I protested from home by putting posters in my window and sharing about it on social media and signing the petition. https://t.co/kX8Lay9lWu — Jane Willow (@janewillowmusic) June 1, 2020

There will inevitably be understandable and deep concern about the spread of Covid-19 as a consequence of this protest.I think its more important than ever that the @LordMayorDublin open an online book of condolences for Mr. George Floyd to have our voices heard. #GeorgeFloyd https://t.co/GYIfM7xI3a — Cllr James Geoghegan (@GeogheganCllr) June 1, 2020

