TV icon ‘lined up’ for upcoming I’m A Celebrity series as launch date approaches

TV icon Ruby Wax is reportedly being “lined up” for the upcoming I’m A Celebrity series as the launch date approaches.

The 72-year-old comedian and actress is rumoured to be in “advanced talks” with ITV before departing for Australia to film the new series.

In 1985, Ruby rose to stardom on the ITV series Girls On Top and also appeared as an interviewer on shows like Ruby Wax Meets on the BBC.

A source told The Sun of her being lined up for the show: “Ruby’s a proper TV legend and adds real gravitas to this year’s line-up.”

“She’s interviewed some of the biggest stars in the world so she will have no problem getting to know her fellow campmates. It will make great TV for viewers.”

The report comes after it was reported that former Lioness and TV presenter Alex Scott is rumoured to have “signed up” for the new series of ITV’s I’m A Celeb.

The 41-year-old is the latest in a string of celebrities who are reportedly set to camp out in the Australian jungle. Other names that have been speculated include reality star Christine McGuinness, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and model Kelly Brook.

A source close to The Sun has stated that Alex is "game for anything", and is willing to do her best in the gruelling Bushtucker Trials. "Alex loves pushing herself out of her comfort zone and where better to do it than the jungle?" they continued. "The public know her as a sportswoman and a serious broadcaster so she thinks she can show people a side to her that they've never seen before," they explained. The source added: "Alex is game for anything and is a tough cookie so she's ready for anything that gets thrown at her — literally." Although the cast lineup for this year's series of I'm A Celebrity has yet to be officially unveiled, one celebrity has seemingly already leaked their involvement. Speaking to the Daily Mail at the Pride of Britain awards in London earlier this week, Christine McGuinness was asked about speculation that she will be taking part in the jungle this year. In her reply, the 37-year-old appeared to let slip that she has signed up for I'm A Celeb, just a few months after she chose to quit Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating. "In the past I am never away from my children, I'd be frightened of the creepy crawlies, I have sensory issues I have never been outside Europe so flying over there would be quite a challenge, but I've got a bit of 'F*** it,'" she teased. "Trying to get over to the jungle might be a bit of a mission, but this year is the year I have been most like, 'F*** it, why not,'" she added.