TV host ‘pulled off air’ after admitting to Adele he hadn’t listened to her new album

An Australian TV host was reportedly taken off air after admitting during an interview with Adele that he hadn’t listened to her new album 30.

Channel Seven reporter Matt Doran flew from Sydney to London earlier this month to chat to Adele ahead of the release of her fourth studio album.

He sat down for a “20 to 30 minute” interview with Adele but didn’t “ask a single question about the new album”.

According to the Australian Daily Telegraph, Adele then asked what he thought of the soundtrack, and he admitted he hadn’t listened to it.

According to the outlet, the deal negotiated by Channel 7 was worth $1million as it included rights to Adele’s chat with Oprah Winfrey.

Sony then withheld the interview footage, and Matt has since said he is “mortified and unequivocally apologetic” about the incident.

Back at it with the boys! This one is going to be pretty special … 🤫@7newsspotlight #london @ London, United Kingdom https://t.co/LZcgxZAV2A — Matt Doran (@mattdoran22) November 3, 2021

He told the publication: “When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I’d been emailed a preview of her unreleased album.”

“I have since discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e card’ link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London. It was an oversight but not a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed.”

Matt also denied reports he had been suspended from Channel 7, after being absent from on-air duties.