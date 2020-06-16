Tulisa responds to Misha B’s claims about ‘behind the scenes racism’ on The X Factor

Tulisa Contostavlos has apologised for publicly accusing X Factor contestant Misha B of bullying – but denied her comments were racially motivated.

Over the weekend, Misha B claimed the was painted as an “angry black girl” when she appeared on the show back in 2011.

The singer posted a video of judges Louis Walsh and Tulisa harshly criticising her during the third live show, over rumours she had been “bullying” other contestants behind the scenes.

During an Instagram Live, the 28-year-old said she believes producers and judges had concocted a “bullying” storyline, and said: “They saw an opportunity to tear down a black girl that came from a broken home and worked together to assassinate my character and to sabotage my career by orchestrating lies.”

Misha said the experience left her with suicidal thoughts, and she’s since been diagnosed with PTSD.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by m i S h a (@iammisha_b) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:08pm PDT

Responding to Misha’s claims in a video posted on Instagram, Tulisa said she regrets calling her out publicly – but denied claims her actions were racially charged.

In the video, she said: “So, I’m making this video in response to a video Misha B has done, and also false accusations online. I’m not taking away from the fact of how she feels…”

“I accept that she is entitled to her opinion and I’m sorry that she feels that situation was racially motivated… I can only speak from my side of the story which I can say it 100% was not. One thing I regret is calling her out publicly which I did…”

“If I was the person I am today, as somebody who is more emotionally intelligent who has more life experience, I would have handled it a different way. I am truly sorry for that and I regret it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulisa Contostavlos (@tulisasinstagram) on Jun 15, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

“But to say and make claims.. and I’m not saying she is but I’m seeing people doing it online.. that it was racially motivated is ludicrous. Let me explain to you what happened. There had been an accumulation of things that Misha had done to other contestants and my contestants backstage…”

“She made two of my acts cry – one of them being on the night I made those comments. After that, backstage she asked me: ‘Why did you do it?’ and I said: ‘Why did you do what you did to my act?'”

“To this day I didn’t find her excuse feasible. I still don’t agree with it. I called a lot of people out on that show – white, black, short, tall. It’s nothing to do with skin colour…”

“I was protecting my acts and if somebody does some nasty stuff – whether it’s on that show or not, I’m gonna call her out on it. I didn’t wake up that day and think I’m gonna call Misha out because of the colour of her skin,” Tulisa said.

“She did some things that I felt I needed to pull her up one. They were real and happening. I was dealing with crying contestants. I’m sure she’s not the same person. This was 10 years ago. Same as I’m not the same person who would call her out the way I did. I was a very feisty 22-year-old…”

“I didn’t think of emotional consequences but I can tell you race wasn’t in the equation. It had nothing to do with race these accusations are ludicrous…”

“I owe my life to black people and black culture. From my career, to the music I make, to my very being, who I am as a person. I was the only white person in my friendship group, my father was raised in the Congo till he was 16…”

“I’m very passionate about Black Lives Matter and when I spoke to my friend about what I should do they told me to get educated and that’s what I’m going to do before I speak out…”

“I hope this movement can put an end to the centuries of oppression, of abuse of racism and corrupt system we are part of. Please believe me when I tell you that I do not have a racist bone in my body.”

Tulisa captioned the post: “I have witnessed black people being torn down in the industry, especially black women. It is a very real and serious issue.”

“But my issue at that time was a response to actions, and was in no way shape or form about race. I have never and will never take part in any oppressive or racist agenda.”

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan talks to Limerick influencer Lucy Fitz.

The influencer reveals why she took a break from social media, giving up alcohol and THAT viral Leaving Cert video: