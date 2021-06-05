Troian Bellisario secretly welcomes second child with Patrick J. Adams

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl.
The news came as a shock to fans, as the couple never revealed they were expecting again.
Sharing the news on Instagram, the Pretty Little Liars star posted a sweet snap of her holding their newborn daughter.
She captioned the post: “Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love.”
Patrick also shared a close-up shot of their baby girl holding his finger, and wrote: “Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams.”
“May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival.”
The couple, who tied the knot in December 2016, are already parents to their 2-year-old daughter Aurora.
Troian and Patrick were also very private about the birth of their first child, and never publicly announced they were expecting.