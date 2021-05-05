Tristan Thompson takes legal action over allegations he ‘cheated’ on Khloe Kardashian

Last month, a model made allegations against the NBA star on a popular podcast

Tristan Thompson has taken legal action over allegations he ‘cheated’ on Khloe Kardashian.

On April 23, Sydney Chase appeared on the popular YouTube podcast ‘No Jumper’, where she claimed she had a fling with the Boston Celtics player.

The model claimed the last time she had contact with Tristan was “the day before his daughter [True]’s birthday” – which was on April 12.

Adam John Grandmaison, host of the ‘No Jumper’ podcast, told Page Six on Tuesday that he deleted the original video after receiving a cease-and-desist from Tristan’s attorney Marty Singer.

Adam told the publication that he “wouldn’t have posted [the podcast] in the first place” if he knew it “was going to mess up a relationship”.

The cease-and-desist, obtained by Page Six, claimed Adam allowed Sydney to make “numerous false and defamatory statements” against Tristan on the podcast without “seeking to verify her claims in any way”.

According to the publication, Tristan’s lawyer also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sydney, which called her claims “pure fiction” and “defamatory”.

Goss.ie have contacted Tristan Thompson’s rep for comment.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.

The couple have sparked engagement rumours in recent months, and have also shared their hopes to have another child.