Fans have told the NBA player to "stay away" from her

Tristan Thompson slammed by Khloe Kardashian fans after commenting on her photo

Tristan Thompson has been slammed by Khloe Kardashian fans, after he commented under her latest Instagram post.

On Friday, the KUWTK star shared sweet snaps with their daughter True, as she celebrated reaching 158 million followers.

The NBA player left two heart emojis under the photo, which caused fans to lash out.

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Khloe and Tristan recently split once again, but a source said their break up was “amicable”.

Responding to Tristan’s comment, one fan wrote: “you never deserved her.”

Another commented: “pls just leave khloe alone.”

News of their split broke on Monday, just hours after Mail Online reported that the basketball player was seen getting close to three women at a house party.

A source has since told E! News: “They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired.”

“Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.”

“They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True, but are not romantically together,” the insider added.

The couple first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance last year – after they grew close during lockdown.