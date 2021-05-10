Tristan Thompson publicly professes his love for Khloe Kardashian – after recent ‘cheating’ allegations

The NBA star took legal action against the "false and defamatory" allegations last week

Tristan Thompson has publicly professed his love for Khloe Kardashian, after recent “cheating” allegations.

Last week, the NBA star took legal action after model Sydney Chase claimed she had a fling with him during an appearance on the ‘No Jumper’ podcast.

On the podcast, Sydney claimed the last time she had contact with the Boston Celtics player was “the day before his daughter [True]’s birthday” – which was on April 12.

According to Page Six, Tristan’s lawyer send a cease-and-desist letter to both the host of the podcast and the model, calling the claims “pure fiction” and “defamatory”.

Following the allegations, Tristan took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to mark Mother’s Day in the US, writing: “Happy Mother’s Day @khloekardashian. I love you.”

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.

The couple have sparked engagement rumours in recent months, and have also shared their hopes to have another child.

