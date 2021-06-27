Tristan Thompson pays tribute to ‘amazing partner’ Khloe Kardashian on her birthday

Tristan Thompson has paid tribute to his “amazing partner” Khloe Kardashian on her birthday.

The NBA star shared a series of snaps with the Good American founder to Instagram, as she turned 37.

He wrote: “Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met.”

“Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. ❤️❤️,” the 30-year-old added.

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Khloe and Tristan recently split once again, but a source said their break up was “amicable”.

News of their split broke on Monday, just hours after Mail Online reported that the basketball player was seen getting close to three women at a house party.

Responding to Tristan’s post, one fan wrote: “Not sure love is the word for it dawg… u walked all over her very blatantly.”

Another penned: “Noooo leave her alone,” while a third commented: “You don’t deserve her!”

Following reports of the couple’s split, a source told E! News: “They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired.”

“Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.”

“They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True, but are not romantically together,” the insider added.

The couple first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance last year – after they grew close during lockdown.