Tristan Thompson files libel lawsuit against Kimberley Alexander over paternity claims

The model has claimed Tristan is the father of her child

Tristan Thompson has filed a lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, the woman who has claimed he is the father of her child.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the NBA star’s attorney Marty Singer has filed a complaint for libel – and is demanding a jury trial against Kimberley.

The news comes just days after Tristan’s attorney sent Kimberley a furious cease and desist letter on May 14, after she accused the sports star of falsifying his paternity test results.

In the court documents, Mr. Singer claims the defendant is a “wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five year old son.”

He continues: “Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child’s father and she has maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, ‘neglecting’ and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth. Such statements are absolutely false and are defamatory per se.”

Tristan’s attorney also questioned why Kimberley waited until now to claim that Tristan is the father her 5-year-old child.

Rumours about Tristan fathering another child started swirling on social media last week, after a blog called Gossip of the City published copies of laboratory paperwork, which revealed Tristan took a paternity test back in January.

They also shared alleged text messages between Tristan and Kimberley, which appeared to show them arguing over DNA testing – as Kimberley believed he somehow falsified the test results by using a particular lab.

According to documents published by Gossip of the City, Kimberley was previously represented by famed attorney Lisa Bloom, but her legal team dropped the case after they were “unable to resolve” her claims.

Tristan is already father to two children – three-year-old Prince, who he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and two-year-old True, who he shares with Khloe.

Khloe famously dumped Tristan last February after he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

Despite the scandal, the former couple are now on good terms as they continue to co-parent their daughter True, and it’s believed they’re currently self-isolating together.

The news comes after Khloe slammed fans for spreading a “false story” in a series of angry tweets last week.

The mother-of-one spoke out after fans started questioning whether Khloe was expecting another baby with Tristan, amid rumours he had fathered another child.

The reality star raged: “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

“The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS,” she continued.

“Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness,” she added.

