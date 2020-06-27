Tristan Thompson declares his love for Khloe Kardashian in birthday tribute

The NBA star said she "deserves the world"

Tristan Thompson has declared his love for Khloe Kardashian, in a new gushing post.

The NBA star is father to their daughter True, and is believed to have been isolating with the reality star in LA during lockdown.

The pair continue to fight off rumours that they are back on, after their very public breakup following his alleged hook up with Kylie Jenner’s then friend Jordyn Woods.

Despite insiders still insisting the pair are not a couple any more, Tristan shared an emotional post on his Instagram praising the mum-of-one.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he wrote.

“I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you.

“I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️”