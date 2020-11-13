Tristan Thompson apologises to Kris Jenner for cheating on Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson apologised to Kris Jenner for cheating on Khloé Kardashian during the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The NBA player reached out to the Kardashian matriarch, after he expressed his desire to get back with Khloe.

The couple recently rekindled their romance, over one year after Khloe dumped Tristan for kissing Jordyn Woods at a house party.

During his conversation with Kris, Tristan said: “I remember you telling me, ‘That’s my baby girl, that’s my bunny.’ So when I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down and our relationship, because you viewed me as a son.”

“When you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us,” Kris replied. “The bottom line is we just want her to be happy, and we want you to be happy, and we want you to be happy as a family and we want True to be happy.”

During a confessional, Kris said: “Tristan and I have always had a really close relationship. All the mending and healing that has gone on has made me feel good about him as a person.”

Later in the episode, Khloe and Tristan discussed where their relationship stood..

Khloe told him: “For almost a year now, you’ve been a different person. It frustrates me, because I’m like, why now? Why are you the man I dreamed of currently? Why couldn’t you be that when we were together?”

“One of my fears is you’re going to keep acting like this until you get what you want, and when you do, you’re going to turn into the old Tristan again.”

Tristan replied: “I’ve grown to a point where I know what I want in my life and I know I want you in my life.”

Khloe then said: “Do I love you? A million percent. Am I currently in love with you? No.”

“But would it be great if I could have this fairy tale ending? Yes, but just because you have a family with someone doesn’t mean you have to stay with someone if it’s not the best fit. I don’t know what the future holds.”

Since this episode of KUWTK was filmed, Khloe decided to give her relationship with Tristan another chance.

However, rumours are rife Khloe has dumped Tristan again, after fans noticed she unfollowed him on Instagram.

Khloe and Tristan started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.