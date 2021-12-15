Tristan Thompson admits to ‘hooking up’ with Maralee Nichols for MONTHS amid paternity scandal

Tristan Thompson has admitted he was “hooking up” with Maralee Nichols for months, amid his paternity scandal.

The NBA player is currently being sued for child support by the personal trainer, who has claimed Tristan is the father of her newborn son.

The sports star has previously acknowledged that he had sex with Maralee at a hotel in Houston in back in March, when he was allegedly still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

In new court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Tristan revealed he and Maralee were meeting “on a sporadic basis” from December 2020 until March 2021 “for consensual casual sex only”.

Maralee wants to sue for paternity in California, while Tristan wants the suit handled in Houston, Texas, where Maralee’s lawyers say he will likely pay less child support.

In the new filing, Tristan denied having sex with Maralee in California, but admitted to having “casual” sex with her on multiple other occasions.

The 30-year-old stated in the filing: “Contrary to Petitioner’s many inferences in her declaration, we did not have a serious ongoing relationship.”

“We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021 and did not have sexual intercourse in California during that time.”

“Petitioner told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to-wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual casual sex only.”

“From December 2020 through March 2021, we saw other on such a basis. We never had any telephone calls, emails, nor did we exchange text messages. We only communicated via the Snapchat application.”

Tristan said he met Maralee at “someone’s house” in late November or early December 2020, and claimed they only communicated with each other via Snapchat with “where” and “what time” they would hook up.

The Sacramento Kings player admitted she came to his LA home on “maybe two occasions” but insisted he cannot recall ever having sex with her in California.

He said: “I only recall that Petitioner and I had sexual relations in March of 2021 and at no other time in 2021.”

“Petitioner constantly used the term ‘hook up’ to describe our relationship which was the reality. I am certain that if the child is deemed to be my child that the only date of conception was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday.”

It’s understood Tristan was still in a relationship with Khloe at this time, as she threw him a 30th birthday party back in March, and posted a sweet tribute to him online.

Tristan continued: “Although Petitioner has set forth virtually every date that she contends we had sexual relations, the only date that she cannot remember having sex is on March 13, 2021, my birthday, in Houston, which is the only date that conception could have taken place leading to a delivery on December 1, 2021.”

“As I stated, our relationship was based on sex. We would not have seen each other in Houston if we were not going to have sex. We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship.”

“There was only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would hook up and what hotels would be used. We only communicated via the Snapchat application. My username on Snapchat has always been ‘blkjesus00.'”

“After a snapchat message, the message is automatically deleted. If either one of us would do something to try and save the message, the other party would be notified. I was never notified that Petitioner saved a message from me. Petitioner never confirmed that I was notified of her retaining messages.”

According to documents filed by Maralee, that were obtained by Page Six, Tristan allegedly offered her $75k to terminate her pregnancy.

She filed a legal request to submit messages allegedly sent between her and Tristan on Snapchat as evidence for her paternity lawsuit.

Tristan’s filing claims Maralee could “easily create a fabricated conversation with a person other than Thompson (including herself) by using two different devices and by using the contact name ‘TT’.”

“There is no way to authenticate what username is sending the messages from the pictures of the Snapchat messages provided by Nichols from ‘TT’.”

According to the court documents, Maralee launched her paternity suit against Tristan on June 30 in Los Angeles, shortly after relocating from Texas.

Maralee has requested child support from him, and reimbursement of medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs.

Tristan has not denied being her child’s father, but has asked for a paternity test to be carried out.

He is already father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and True, whom he shares with Khloe.