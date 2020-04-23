Trinny Woodall’s partner accidentally walks into her livestream NAKED

Trinny Woohall’s partner Charles Saatchi has been left red faced, after he accidentally walked into her livestream naked.
The beauty guru was talking through her skincare routine in a Facebook Live video, when her millionaire partner unknowingly walked into the shot with no clothes on.
Trinny had her face covered with an LED mask, so viewers couldn’t tell whether she noticed Charles’ accidental cameo.
According to The Sun, one viewer commented: “I’m unsure if she knew he was in camera shot but after he walked past she put her hand up to hide that side of the bathroom.”
“She had her mask on so I didn’t see if she was embarrassed or not.”
Trinny started dating businessman Charles back in 2013, following his divorce from wife of ten years, Nigella Lawson.
