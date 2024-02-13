Trinny Woodall opens up about her childhood and the events that ‘stunted’ her emotional development

Trinny Woodall has opened up about her childhood and the events that “stunted” her emotional development.

The fashion guru revealed that she was sent to boarding school when she was six years old.

The 60-year-old claimed that the effects of being away from her family for so long as such a young age affected her for “years.”

Trinny attended both the £7620-per-term Queen’s Gate School in South Kensington, London, and Baston School for Girls in Hayes, London.

The TV presenter confessed that she only saw her mother Ann three times a year whilst boarding.

Trinny’s parents lived overseas during her school years and were unable to visit her as often as she would have liked.

The mother-of-one admitted that it wasn’t until her daughter Lyla Elichaoff turned 6 that she realised how young she was when sent away from home.

Speaking to Sophie Ellis-Bextor on her Spinning Plates podcast,Trinny said: “It was little to go to boarding school and it’s something that I don’t always look deeply into because it just sort of happened,”

“But when Lyla turned six and a half, I looked at Lyla’s height, even, and I thought, ‘My God,’ at how little she was, how emotionally small she was.”

She continued: “And I thought that stunts emotional development, and I think I was stunted in my emotional development – for a few years probably.”

Trinny added that she would often stay with her grandmother during school breaks and rarely saw her parents.

“I went to boarding school at six and a half, then I saw her – you know – three times a year because they lived abroad,” she said.

“Sometimes I went to stay with my grandmother in Brighton and Hove, and Hove was really granny’s,” she added.

“[It was] back-to-back granny’s – so I just lived in granny land when I was quite a young age to 15.”

Trinny also opened up about how her daughter Lyla had been affected by the pandemic, which contributed to her panic attacks during study abroad at University.

“Lyla went to university in Spain and it was quite difficult. She left school and she was what I call this covid kid,” she said.

“Because from 16 to 18, when you and I were having the Summer of Love and we were finding ourselves and we were in relationships or meeting people, Lyla and her friends were at home.”

“And so, an element of their emotional maturity did not grow. And then other elements overgrew because it was a time when there was a crisis in the world and they were a part of that crisis.”