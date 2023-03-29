Tributes pour in for TV star Paul O’Grady – who has died aged 67

Paul O’Grady has died aged 67.

The sad news was confirmed by the TV star and comedian’s husband Andre Portasio in a statement this morning.

He said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.”

Rest in peace Paul O’Grady.

You will be forever loved, always missed and never forgotten.

Sending love to your family, friends and fans.#PaulOGrady pic.twitter.com/9HgEjE55Wj — All On The Board (@allontheboard) March 29, 2023

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.”

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years,” Andre added.

Such sad news. Paul O’Grady – funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed. A really special man. — Lorraine (@reallorraine) March 29, 2023

Paul, who was born in Tranmere, was known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage.

He also hosted a number of TV shows during his over 30-year career span – including The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and For The Love Of Dogs.

Tributes have been pouring in for the beloved presenter this morning.

Read some below:

Paul O'Grady was fucking amazing. We all grew up watching Lily Savage (I can remember watching her on The Big Breakfast and my mum proper laughing) but it's only in more recent years I realised what an incredible life Paul had had. What a loss! pic.twitter.com/aFgXbceXpY — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) March 29, 2023

Rest In Peace Paul O’Grady safe to say you have a few friends waiting for you 🐶🙏the world is a sadder place without you … #PaulOGrady pic.twitter.com/jDgwsWa6mK — steve crowley (@SteveCcork) March 29, 2023

Oh no, that’s terrible news. Paul O’Grady was one of the funniest comedians ever. He was diseased with talent. It oozed out of every pore of his body. A very funny and kind man died tonight. So sad https://t.co/G7n2I958Vg — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) March 29, 2023

Before Drag Race and social media it was rare for queens to break through into mainstream media, Paul was one of the few leading the way and smashing down barriers. Everyone loved him, but he preferred animals. RIP Paul O’Grady AKA the legendary Lily Savage, you will be missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/CXwe1LsKoc — Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) March 29, 2023

Paul O'Grady

🖤

Already giving them raucous, ripping up the rulebook, mischief making, calling it out, loving hell in heaven Paul, what are we meant to do without you?

💔 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 29, 2023

RIP Paul O'Grady, 67.

A wonderfully warm, mischievous, hilarious guy with a sublime natural talent for broadcasting and making people laugh. pic.twitter.com/afX9cTJQ45 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 29, 2023

I think your place in heaven will be over the rainbow bridge 🌈🌈🌈 Fly high with your furry friends Paul O’Grady a legend gone too soon pic.twitter.com/oAE24RxujE — Donna Elvery (@DonnaElvery) March 29, 2023