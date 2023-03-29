Ad
Tributes pour in for TV star Paul O’Grady – who has died aged 67

ITV
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Paul O’Grady has died aged 67.

The sad news was confirmed by the TV star and comedian’s husband Andre Portasio in a statement this morning.

He said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.”

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.”

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years,” Andre added.

Paul, who was born in Tranmere, was known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage.

He also hosted a number of TV shows during his over 30-year career span – including The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and For The Love Of Dogs.

Tributes have been pouring in for the beloved presenter this morning.

Read some below:

