Home Top Story Tributes pour in for ‘the best James Bond’ Sean Connery – who...

Tributes pour in for ‘the best James Bond’ Sean Connery – who has sadly passed away

The actor has died at the age of 90

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Tributes have poured in for legendary actor Sean Connery, who has sadly passed away.

BBC News has confirmed the 90-year-old died overnight in his sleep, and it’s understood he had been unwell for some time.

The Scottish actor was best known for playing James Bond in the iconic film franchise, and he was the first star to play the role back in 1962.

Sean went on to appear in seven James Bond films, before he was replaced by George Lazenby.

Sean Connery and his wife Micheline | VIPIRELAND.COM

Since then, a host of actors have played 007 – including David Niven, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

However, Sean has long been regarded as the best actor to have ever played James Bond on the silver screen.

Since the news of his death broke this afternoon, fans and friends have paid tribute to the actor on social media.

Over the years, Sean scooped a number of prestigious awards – including an Oscar, two BAFTAs, and three Golden Globes.

He famously won an Oscar back in 1988, for his role in crime drama The Untouchables.

Sean’s sad death comes just two months after he celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

The actor is survived by his second wife Micheline Roquebrune, whom he married in 1975, and his son Jason Connery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR