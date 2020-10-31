Tributes pour in for ‘the best James Bond’ Sean Connery – who has sadly passed away

The actor has died at the age of 90

Tributes have poured in for legendary actor Sean Connery, who has sadly passed away.

BBC News has confirmed the 90-year-old died overnight in his sleep, and it’s understood he had been unwell for some time.

The Scottish actor was best known for playing James Bond in the iconic film franchise, and he was the first star to play the role back in 1962.

Sean went on to appear in seven James Bond films, before he was replaced by George Lazenby.

Since then, a host of actors have played 007 – including David Niven, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

However, Sean has long been regarded as the best actor to have ever played James Bond on the silver screen.

Since the news of his death broke this afternoon, fans and friends have paid tribute to the actor on social media.

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) October 31, 2020

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

Shaken and, on this occasion, stirred to hear that Sir Sean Connery has passed away. Had the pleasure of playing golf with him on a couple of occasions. A real character and for me, the best Bond. James Bond should be immortal. RIP — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 31, 2020

Sad news. Sir Connery is dead. RIP.

Sean Connery will always be James Bond. pic.twitter.com/BbfbkhRy29 — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 31, 2020

Over the years, Sean scooped a number of prestigious awards – including an Oscar, two BAFTAs, and three Golden Globes.

He famously won an Oscar back in 1988, for his role in crime drama The Untouchables.

Sean’s sad death comes just two months after he celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

The actor is survived by his second wife Micheline Roquebrune, whom he married in 1975, and his son Jason Connery.