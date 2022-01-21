Tributes pour in for singer and actor Meat Loaf – who has sadly passed away

Tributes have poured in online for acclaimed singer and actor Meat Loaf, who has sadly passed away.

The Grammy winner, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, died on Thursday night at the age of 74.

A statement posted to Facebook read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.”

“Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.”

“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

The statement concluded: “We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

Since hearing the news of his death, fans have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Meat Loaf.

RIP to this guy , the amazing #Meatloaf , always wish I could have seen him live. He had some belters of songs. 🦇🏍 pic.twitter.com/BpYLhCGQNu — Marie (@mazbabe) January 21, 2022

Meat Loaf had hits 😔😭 pic.twitter.com/0UCXHgNXsb — naomi, la di da di era 🦑 (@H0NEYRIVER) January 21, 2022

#RIPMEATLOAF WHAT A LEGEND 😢 Blasting this Meat Loaf classic all day today 🎸 pic.twitter.com/EaXeoyoJTt — Andre Saint-Albin (@AndreSaintAlbin) January 21, 2022

Oh man. Rock in Peace, Meatloaf ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o2tbBiGsJT — Lauren ✨ Galaxy (@LaurenGallaway) January 21, 2022