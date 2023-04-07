Ad
Tributes pour in for S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole following his ‘unexpected’ passing

Kendra Becker | Editor
Tributes have poured in on social media for Paul Cattermole, following his “unexpected” passing.

The S Club 7 singer sadly died at the age of 46 on Thursday, and his cause of death is currently unknown.

The news comes just weeks after the iconic band announced their plans to reunite to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

In a statement announcing his death, Paul’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

A statement on the band’s Instagram account added: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.”

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Following the news of his death, fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Paul.

