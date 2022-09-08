Tributes pour in for Queen Elizabeth following her death

Tributes are pouring in for Queen Elizabeth following her death.

The British monarch sadly passed away at the Balmoral estate in Scotland on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

People have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the Queen following the news of her death – including a host of famous faces.

Just incredible. Rest in peace HM Queen Elizabeth 🕊 pic.twitter.com/4HE444f8AS — Megan McKenna (@Megan_Mckenna_) September 8, 2022

Long lived the Queen–but much longer lives her legacy. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) September 8, 2022

The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service.

On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family. https://t.co/o2XqGJMF2S — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 8, 2022

God Save The Queen 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MyrI2NyPG6 — Lucy Jones (@ByLucyJones) September 8, 2022

Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022

Newcastle United and its owners are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join the world in sending our deepest condolences to the Royal Family. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s death comes over a year after her beloved husband Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was married to the Queen for 73 years, died on April 9, 2021.

His funeral last April was scaled down due to Covid-19 restrictions, so a larger memorial service was held for him in March this year.

The Queen was escorted to the service at Westminster Abbey by her son Prince Andrew, and was seen looking tearful during the ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip got married in 1947, and the couple shared four children – Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Prince Charles, who is the father of Prince Harry and Prince William, is the heir apparent to the British throne.