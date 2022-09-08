Ad
Tributes pour in for Queen Elizabeth following her death

Credit: Ward/WENN.com
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Tributes are pouring in for Queen Elizabeth following her death.

The British monarch sadly passed away at the Balmoral estate in Scotland on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

People have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the Queen following the news of her death – including a host of famous faces.

Queen Elizabeth’s death comes over a year after her beloved husband Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was married to the Queen for 73 years, died on April 9, 2021.

His funeral last April was scaled down due to Covid-19 restrictions, so a larger memorial service was held for him in March this year.

The late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip Pic: Chris Jackson

The Queen was escorted to the service at Westminster Abbey by her son Prince Andrew, and was seen looking tearful during the ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip got married in 1947, and the couple shared four children – Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Prince Charles, who is the father of Prince Harry and Prince William, is the heir apparent to the British throne.

