Home Top Story Tributes pour in for Prince Philip following his death at 99

Tributes pour in for Prince Philip following his death at 99

The Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle on Friday morning

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Tributes have poured in for the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, following his death this morning.

The Queen’s husband sadly died at the age of 99 on Friday morning, at Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace announced the news in a statement, which said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Buckingham Palace are yet to share details about his funeral, but its understood the Queen will sign off on final plans in the coming days.

Since the news of his death broke, Twitter has been flooded with tributes to the Duke.

Born in 1921 into the Greek and Danish royal families, Philip was educated in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

After giving up a promising career as an officer in the Royal Navy, he went on to dedicate most of his adult life to serving at the Queen’s side, before he retired from public service in 2016.

The couple were married for over 70 years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Philip’s death comes just weeks after he was released from hospital on March 16, after spending 28 days under the care of medical staff.

The Duke of Edinburgh was treated for an infection, and underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

Credit: Ward/WENN.com

 

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR