Tributes pour in for Prince Philip following his death at 99

Buckingham Palace announced the news in a statement, which said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

Buckingham Palace are yet to share details about his funeral, but its understood the Queen will sign off on final plans in the coming days.

Since the news of his death broke, Twitter has been flooded with tributes to the Duke.

Rest in peace Prince Philip. A lifetime of public service. My thoughts are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) April 9, 2021

RIP His Royal Highness 🙏 Sharing these beautiful images of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh’s 2004 visit to the Sikh Gurdwara, Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Hounslow, London. pic.twitter.com/1qAhI0MCkQ — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) April 9, 2021

He devoted 74 years to supporting our Queen in service to this great country and the Commonwealth 🇬🇧. How sad. R.I.P. Prince Philip 😞 pic.twitter.com/01f1DiXnFZ — Andy Brown (@abline11) April 9, 2021

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

The Queen called him her “strength and stay” Remembering Prince Philip, who has died aged 99https://t.co/kGjgrWSoma pic.twitter.com/Av2UJBCnpv — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip has been an ever-present in our lives at the side of The Queen. I recall his visit to Leigh with great fondness. This is a sad day for us all. But we give thanks for his lifetime of service to our country and we send sincere condolences to The Queen and her family. https://t.co/zMCB7LL1j5 — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) April 9, 2021

Rest in Peace Prince Philip, what a journey it’s been 💔👑 pic.twitter.com/mMDVhboYwX — Royal Fancams (@RoyalFancams) April 9, 2021

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. All of our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family. pic.twitter.com/h0w0f4ELWB — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) April 9, 2021

Born in 1921 into the Greek and Danish royal families, Philip was educated in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

After giving up a promising career as an officer in the Royal Navy, he went on to dedicate most of his adult life to serving at the Queen’s side, before he retired from public service in 2016.

The couple were married for over 70 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Philip’s death comes just weeks after he was released from hospital on March 16, after spending 28 days under the care of medical staff.

The Duke of Edinburgh was treated for an infection, and underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.