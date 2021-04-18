Home Top Story Tributes pour in for President Michael D. Higgins on his 80th birthday

Tributes pour in for President Michael D. Higgins on his 80th birthday

The Limerick native was born on April 18, 1941

Sophie Clarke
Tributes are pouring in for Michael D. Higgins as he celebrates his 80th birthday today.

The President of Ireland was born in Limerick on April 18 in 1941, and was first elected president in 2011.

The father-of-three won a second term in 2018, and lives in Áras an Uachtaráin with his wife Sabina and their beloved Bernese Mountain dogs Bród and Misneach.

Ahead of his 80th birthday, Michael D. appeared on The Late Late Show on Friday night, where he discussed his hopes for Ireland’s future.

The President was widely praised for his comments on social media, with many taking to Twitter after the “moving” interview.

Marking his milestone birthday today, Irish people around the world have been sending birthday messages to Michael D.

