The Limerick native was born on April 18, 1941

Tributes pour in for President Michael D. Higgins on his 80th birthday

Tributes are pouring in for Michael D. Higgins as he celebrates his 80th birthday today.

The President of Ireland was born in Limerick on April 18 in 1941, and was first elected president in 2011.

The father-of-three won a second term in 2018, and lives in Áras an Uachtaráin with his wife Sabina and their beloved Bernese Mountain dogs Bród and Misneach.

Ahead of his 80th birthday, Michael D. appeared on The Late Late Show on Friday night, where he discussed his hopes for Ireland’s future.

The President was widely praised for his comments on social media, with many taking to Twitter after the “moving” interview.

Marking his milestone birthday today, Irish people around the world have been sending birthday messages to Michael D.

happy 80th birthday to our President of Ireland Michael D Higgins 💚🇮🇪☘️ — lyndsey reid (@irishgirl_no1) April 18, 2021

Lá breithe shona duit Miggeldy 🇮🇪💚🐶 my God we love you. @MichaelDHiggins @BrodHiggins pic.twitter.com/hB7fxNQscF — Jessica Courtney Leen (@Jess_C_Leen) April 18, 2021

Happy birthday Mr President!!! Thank you so much for everything that you do to lift up the spirits of everyone you encounter 💕💕💕#michaeldhiggins @ArasTweets #MichaelD80 pic.twitter.com/eNbTCiVuRa — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) April 18, 2021

Happy birthday to our President Michael D Higgins who is 80 today.🇮🇪 Lá breithe shona duit ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Sc0pDueBns — eoghain fitzgerald (@eoghainfitz) April 18, 2021

Wishing our brilliant president Michael D. Higgins a very happy 80th birthday celebration today. #MichaelD80 🎈🇮🇪🎈☘🎈 — Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan (@ericdonovanbox) April 18, 2021

Happy Birthday to our wonderful @PresidentIRL Michael D. Higgins. I hope that @BrodHiggins agus Misneach spoil you with extra wagging tails and kisses. — Hazel (@grow_n_shine) April 18, 2021

Happy 80th birthday to Michael D Higgins @PresidentIRL

We are so lucky to have him as out President. — Pascal_Desmond (@PascalDesmond1) April 18, 2021

Happy 80th Birthday @PresidentIRL Michael D Higgins a great Ambassador for Ireland aroumd the globe! @BIrlKe pic.twitter.com/jtLWldE3rp — Darren Gillen (@dazzjgillen) April 18, 2021

Happy birthday to President Michael D Higgins 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/BIEUg1gxwe — Greg Murphy 🤓 (@TheGregMurphy) April 18, 2021

Happy 80th Birthday President Michael D Higgins 🇮🇪🇮🇪🎂🥂 — Una kelly (@Winifredtom) April 18, 2021

