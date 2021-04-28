Tributes pour in for Nikki Grahame on what would have been her 39th birthday

Tributes pour in for Nikki Grahame on what would have been her...

Tributes have poured in for Nikki Grahame on what would have been her 39th birthday.

The reality star, who shot to fame on Big Brother back in 2006, died on April 9 following a long battle with an eating disorder.

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace, who starred alongside Nikki in the seventh series of the hit reality show, lead the birthday tributes to the late star.

Happy birthday baby girl, too precious and delicate for this cold harsh world, so much vibrance & kindness in one, I know your in a better place still having fun… death is only painful for those of us left, as we miss you and wish you was still here with us, I believe you, and pic.twitter.com/cvFftdD1Tk — AISLEYNE (@Aisleyne1) April 28, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Aisleyne wrote: “Happy birthday baby girl, too precious and delicate for this cold harsh world, so much vibrance & kindness in one.”

“I know your in a better place still having fun… death is only painful for those of us left, as we miss you and wish you was still here with us.”

“I believe you, and all lost loved ones are in a better place, a kinder more peaceful place… until we meet again, I will miss you…. dearly. I love you darling.”

Fans of Nikki also took to Twitter to remember her on what would’ve been her birthday.

For help and support with eating disorders, contact Bodywhys on 01-2107906, or visit bodywhys.ie.

It wouldve been Nikki Grahame's 39th birthday today… So happy heavenly birthday Nikki… Sending 💜 to Nikki's family & friends today… #RIHNikki #HappyBirthday xxx — 🌙 R ∆ € ~ R ∆ € 🌙 (@champagnechickk) April 28, 2021

Celebrating the life of beautiful Nikki Grahame on her birthday, and thinking of her loved ones ❤️ — Shannon (@ShannyRants) April 28, 2021

Tonight I feel really sad. Lost a friend across the pond in the UK a couple of weeks ago! @NikkiGrahame . Today is her birthday, she will always be the Special Nikki to me. Thanks for all the memories RIP #bbuk #bbcan4 #bbcan9 #bbau — Des Kerrigan (@bluegroperdes) April 28, 2021