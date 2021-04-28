Home Top Story Tributes pour in for Nikki Grahame on what would have been her...

Tributes pour in for Nikki Grahame on what would have been her 39th birthday

The Big Brother star sadly passed away earlier this month

By
Sophie Clarke
-


Tributes have poured in for Nikki Grahame on what would have been her 39th birthday.

The reality star, who shot to fame on Big Brother back in 2006, died on April 9 following a long battle with an eating disorder.

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace, who starred alongside Nikki in the seventh series of the hit reality show, lead the birthday tributes to the late star.

Taking to Twitter, Aisleyne wrote: “Happy birthday baby girl, too precious and delicate for this cold harsh world, so much vibrance & kindness in one.”

“I know your in a better place still having fun… death is only painful for those of us left, as we miss you and wish you was still here with us.”

“I believe you, and all lost loved ones are in a better place, a kinder more peaceful place… until we meet again, I will miss you…. dearly. I love you darling.”

Fans of Nikki also took to Twitter to remember her on what would’ve been her birthday.

For help and support with eating disorders, contact Bodywhys on 01-2107906, or visit bodywhys.ie.

 

