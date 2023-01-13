Ad
Tributes pour in for Lisa Marie Presley following her death at 54

Lisa Marie and her daughter Riley
Kendra Becker | Editor
Tributes have poured in on social media for Lisa Marie Presley, who has sadly passed away at the age of 54.

The singer, who was the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis, suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, on Thursday morning.

Her death was later confirmed by her mother Priscilla.

 

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the 77-year-old said: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

“Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Since the news of her death broke, a host of famous faces and fans have paid tribute to Lisa Marie on social media.

Lisa Marie’s death comes just days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla and actor Austin Butler.

At the ceremony, Austin won Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s film about the legendary singer.

In his acceptance speech, the 31-year-old thanked Priscilla and Lisa Marie, who cheered him on from the audience.

 

Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977 at the age of 42. His daughter Lisa Marie was just nine years old at the time.

Lisa Marie was married to musician Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994.

They had two children together – daughter Riley Keough and son Benjamin.

Benjamin tragically took his own life in 2020 at the age of 27.

In an essay published by PEOPLE last year, Lisa Marie said her son’s death “destroyed” her, but she “kept going” for her other children.

Lisa Marie Presley and son Benjamin | INSTAGRAM

Lisa Marie was married to singer Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996.

She married actor Nicolas Cage in 2002, but the former couple divorced two years later.

Lisa Marie married again in 2006, to her guitarist and producer Michael Lockwood.

They had twin daughters together, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood. She filed for divorce 10 years later, and it was finalised in 2021.

 

