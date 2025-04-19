Tributes pour in for Julian Benson – who has died aged 54

It has been revealed that former Dancing With The Stars judge Julian Benson has passed away at the age of 54 after “a courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis.”

The news was confirmed by his family, who shared he “passed away peacefully” surrounded by loved ones, and added: “His strength, warmth, and sparkle remained with him until the very end.”

Tributes have already started to pour in for the beloved TV personality, who was diagnosed with CF when he was only two years of age.

Irish model Rosanna Davison took to Instagram to express her “heartbreak” over Julian’s passing, and wrote: “He was such a brave, kind, encouraging, fun and colourful person and had a huge impact on those of us lucky enough to work with him and call him a friend.”

“I first met Julian way back in 2002, when he cast me in the UCD 2003 Fashion Show. He was a talented choreographer and producer, an inspiring teacher and gave me and all involved such confidence on stage. It’s hard to even express the positive impact he had, the encouragement he gave us and the enthusiasm he showed.”

“Julian will be sadly missed by so many of us. Sending all my love to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Julian ❤️.”

Julian’s friend Dermott Bannon shared his heartbreak over his passing, and penned that he is “devastated” over the news.

Also taking to Instagram, he said: “He had so many health issues to deal with but he always showed with his amazing energy and fun lifting the entire room.”

“It was a real privilege to have known and worked with him over the last few years, he taught me so much about resilience and life, rest in peace Julian.”

The pair had worked on a special episode of Room To Improve together, which followed Julian as he finally built Tranquillity House – set up to help so many in Ireland.

Nicky Byrne shared a photo of him and Julian on his Instagram story writing: “Such sad news💔.”

“A finer genlteleman you’ll ever meet. The world has lost one of the great ones today, while upstairs has just received a lot more Love & Sparkle ✨ Fly high Jules – 😔.”

ShinAwiL Productions and Dancing With The Stars shared a joint statement honouring the talent agent, and said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our wonderful friend Julian Benson. Our very own Captain Sparkle who brought so much joy, brilliance and talent to the world.”

“His attitude and outlook on life was ever inspiring and will continue to be thanks to his constant effort to better the lives of people around him, especially with the creation of the Julian Benson CF Foundation – his legacy will live on forever.”

He concluded: “Julian was one of a kind, and will be forever missed. The world lost a bit of sparkle today.✨”

Many commented on the post to express their sadness over his passing, and Doireann Garrihy wrote: “Such sad news. A legend of the ballroom. RIP Julian 💔.”

Irish paralympian Ellen Keane penned: “Julian and his sparkles was what drew me to the dance floor in the beginning 😢 such sad news. RIP ❤️.”

“An icon, a trailblazer and the very essence of DWTS ❤️✨ x,” wrote James Patrice.

TV presenter Katja Mia also wrote under the post: “So sad to hear ❤️ rest in peace Julian.”

The official Instagram page for the Julian Benson CF Foundation shared a heartfelt message honouring its founder. It read: “In 2018, Julian founded the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to support CF warriors and their families. His dream, Tranquility House — a comforting haven for families during hospital stays — will welcome its first guests this summer.”

“Julian’s sparkle lives on in Tranquility House, in the foundation’s work, and in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. His iconic “Cha Cha Boom!” will forever echo his vibrant spirit and joy for life. ✨🎶 🌈 💜.”

TV and Radio presenter Anna Daly has remembered Julian as the “most flamboyant, fabulous and yet gentle soul who flew the flag for many causes.”

“Especially @jbffoundation and generating awareness and understanding of Cystic Fibrosis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Daly (@annadaly) His former Dancing With The Stars co-judge Loraine Barry also shared an emotional tribute remembering her friend, and wrote: “Julian Benson was a beacon of joy and passion.” “Despite facing the challenges of cystic fibrosis from a young age, he lived with a heart full of love and an unyielding zest for life. His enthusiasm was truly contagious, inspiring everyone around him to embrace life with love and gratitude.” “Julian’s spirit reminds us all to find joy in every moment and to live life to the fullest. His legacy of warmth and kindness will forever remain in our hearts. I was so lucky to meet and spend time with him. There was never a dull moment only laughter …..” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loraine Barry (@lorainebarry) Rosalind Lipsett took to her Instagram story to express her sadness over the news, and said: “My deepest condolences to Julian’s family and friends.” “What an incredible person who I had the pleasure of calling a friend. ❤️❤️❤️.”