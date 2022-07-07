Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Tributes pour in for Hollywood actor James Caan – who has sadly passed away

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Tributes have poured in online for Hollywood actor James Caan, who has sadly passed away at the age of 82.

His death was confirmed in a statement posted on his official Twitter account, which said, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.”

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The actor was best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather.

However, younger fans will recognise him from the much-loved Christmas comedy Elf, in which he played the father of Will Ferrell’s character Buddy.

Since the news of his death broke, some famous faces and fans have been paying tribute to James on social media.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us