Tributes pour in for Game Of Thrones star Diana Rigg – who has sadly died aged 82

Tributes have poured in for Game Of Thrones star Diana Rigg, who has sadly died aged 82.

In a statement released on Thursday, the actress’ agent confirmed her passing – months after she was diagnosed with cancer back in March.

Her agent said: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning.”

“She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time. Dame Diana was an icon of theatre, film, and television.”

“She was the recipient of Bafta, Emmy, Tony and Evening Standard Awards for her work on stage and screen.”

“Dame Diana was a much loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors. She will be greatly missed.”

Diana’s daughter Rachael Stirling also paid tribute to her in an emotional statement.

Rachel said: “My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family.”

Sad to say goodbye to Bond, Avengers and Game of Thrones legend Dame Diana Rigg, gone at 82.

“She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words.”

The actress starred in TV series The Avengers in the 1960s, and played a Bond Girl in the James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – opposite George Lazenby.

After the news of her death hit headlines, the official Twitter account for James Bond tweeted: “We are very sad to hear of the passing of Dame Diana Rigg, the legendary stage and screen actress who was much beloved by Bond fans for her memorable performance as Tracy di Vicenzo in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the only woman to have married James Bond.”

In recent years, Diana was best known for her role as Olenna Tyrell in Game Of Thrones.

She played the character from 2013 – 2017, but was killed off by Jaime Lannister in season seven.

