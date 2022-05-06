Tributes pour in for Friends star Mike Hagerty – who has sadly died aged 67

Tributes are pour in for Friends star Mike Hagerty, who has sadly died.

The actor, who played Mr. Treeger in the hit sitcom, passed away on May 5 in Los Angeles at the age of 67.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridget Everett (@bridgeteverett)

Bridget Everett, who played Mike’s daughter on Somebody Somewhere, confirmed the news with a moving tribute on Instagram.

She wrote: “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life.”

“Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridget Everett (@bridgeteverett)

In another post, she wrote: “I loved Mike the instant i met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed.”

“Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”

Check out more tributes to Mike below:

An underrated exchange in Wayne’s World that always makes me laugh. RIP Mike Hagerty. pic.twitter.com/0AY6o9Fn4m — C.J. Toledano (@CJToledano) May 6, 2022

RIP to the hilarious Mike Hagerty. I was blessed to do 13 episodes of Lucky Louie with him. A truly great comic actor. pic.twitter.com/r5fXDc92uk — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) May 6, 2022

Mike Hagerty was a great actor and a great man

I'm going to miss him

He lives forever in our hearts pic.twitter.com/Etue4omVp8 — Jay Duplass (@jayduplass) May 6, 2022

R. I. P. Mike Hagerty. That big smile will live on with all of us who knew you. pic.twitter.com/1DnHfkdnLU — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) May 6, 2022

Rest In Peace to a great actor & Chicago native, Mike Hagerty.

His countless roles included WAYNE'S WORLD, OVERBOARD, SO I MARRIED AN AXE MURDERER, DICK TRACY, RED HEAT, SPEED 2, BREWSTER'S MILLIONS, NOTHING IN COMMON, and AUSTIN POWERS THE SPY WHO SHAGGED ME. pic.twitter.com/kqFkZ3j6i6 — Music Box Theatre (@musicboxtheatre) May 6, 2022

I’m extremely saddened to hear that Mike Hagerty has passed away. I wanted so badly to do a Random Roles with him for the AV Club, but even though he was a Chicago guy, the pitch was a no-go. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NuXdKtqs1M — Will Harris in VA (@NonStopPop) May 6, 2022