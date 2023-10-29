Tributes pour in for Friends star Matthew Perry – who has died aged 54

Tributes are pouring in for Matthew Perry, who has sadly died aged 54.

The actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on hit US sitcom Friends, died of an apparent drowning at his LA home.

The star was found unresponsive at his LA home, a representative for the actor and a law enforcement source say.

A source told SKY News that there was no apparent foul play and no confirmed cause of death. Only that “an investigation is ongoing”.

Tributes have been flooding in for the late actor since news of his death broke.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s former flame Janice Hosenstein on Friends, shared a photo of herself and Matthew on Sunday.

She wrote: “What a loss.The world will miss you Mathew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared. ♥️.”

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mom Nora Tyler Bing on Friends, tweeted: “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock.”

“I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew.”

A host of Friends fans have also paid tribute to Matthew.

One X user penned: “The One Where All Our Hearts Are Broken 💔💔. To borrow Janice’s saddest line – “Goodbye, Chandler Bing” 😭😭. Matthew Perry, 1969 – 2023.”

Another wrote: “chandler bing made us ugly laugh when matthew perry was literally tearing apart in his real life. how could he not be special? i wish him relief. relief from all that he carried. it must have been heavy. this one will ache a little too much.”

A third commented: “they all mean so much for me i am always rewatching friends it seems like I really lost a relative or a friend, matthew perry managed to make us feel like we were friends with them.”

Meanwhile, a fourth tweeted: “Rest in Peace Matthew Perry, You provided millions of people all around the world with laughter and comfort. Thank you for being our Chandler Bing 🥺❤️🕊️.”

Chandler Bing,

Chanandler Bong,

