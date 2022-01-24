Tributes pour in for French fashion designer Thierry Mugler – who has died aged 73

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died aged 73.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement shared by the House of Mugler on Instagram.

The statement read: “It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day.”

Mugler, who launched his brand in 1973, became known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist.

During his career, the legendary designer made pieces for huge stars such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Diana Ross, and Céline Dion.

He also famously designed Kim Kardashian’s incredible figure-hugging, crystal droplet adorned, ‘Wet Look’ dress for the 2019 Met Gala, which was inspired by Sophia Loren in Boy on a Dolphin.

Supermodel Irina Shayk took to Instagram to lead the tributes to the late designer.

Alongside snaps with Mugler, she wrote: “Gone to soon 💔💔💔 God of fashion .. a rarely REAL, kindness , sweetest .. u ll be always missed by your Russian… 😔😔😔😔 @manfredthierrymugler 🙏”

Check out more tributes to Thierry Mugler below:

Another Icon lost today. Rest well in ultimate beauty #thierrymugler. You opened many many doors. Fashion is having a hard month. pic.twitter.com/QgnDwPLwk8 — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) January 24, 2022

The way we will never get another 💔 — RIP Manfred Thierry Mugler. pic.twitter.com/rKY1lWK2zR — vonluxx (@VONLUXX) January 23, 2022

mugler fall 1995 haute couture. this show was the 20th anniversary of the brand, and is dubbed as the "WOODSTOCK OF FASHION." 300 looks. 60 minutes. it wasn't a fashion show—it was a spectacle. nobody has ever done it like manfred thierry mugler. pic.twitter.com/gaEjsGBtLm — 𝓂𝒶𝓎𝒶 (@2mayaz) January 23, 2022

One of my all time favorite Thierry Mugler looks. Rest In Peace to one of the greatest Designers of all time. #MUGLER pic.twitter.com/GmHYEtesTM — ً (@filmkch) January 23, 2022

we lost one of the most imaginative creators today. rip manfred thierry mugler (1948-2022) pic.twitter.com/kTccl4RacA — 🦷 olivia (@tabibutts) January 23, 2022

Rest In Peace to the incomparable Manfred Thierry Mugler. One of the greatest couturiers and designers the world has seen. 🕊 #MUGLER pic.twitter.com/DxpRtTbzFx — AJM (@armandojasonmjr) January 23, 2022

one of the greatest to EVER do it ): so heartbreaking RIP thierry mugler pic.twitter.com/6CvUMHZPpK — bronco henry (@thenyjew) January 23, 2022

Thierry Mugler work was so immaculate. rest in peace legend pic.twitter.com/VZ13LqDrxh — chu (@chuuzus) January 23, 2022