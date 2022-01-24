Ad
Tributes pour in for French fashion designer Thierry Mugler – who has died aged 73

Sebastien Roy via @manfredthierrymugler on Instagram
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died aged 73.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement shared by the House of Mugler on Instagram.

The statement read: “It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day.”

Mugler, who launched his brand in 1973, became known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist.

During his career, the legendary designer made pieces for huge stars such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Diana Ross, and Céline Dion.

He also famously designed Kim Kardashian’s incredible figure-hugging, crystal droplet adorned, ‘Wet Look’ dress for the 2019 Met Gala, which was inspired by Sophia Loren in Boy on a Dolphin.

Supermodel Irina Shayk took to Instagram to lead the tributes to the late designer.

Alongside snaps with Mugler, she wrote: “Gone to soon 💔💔💔 God of fashion .. a rarely REAL, kindness , sweetest .. u ll be always missed by your Russian… 😔😔😔😔 @manfredthierrymugler 🙏”

Check out more tributes to Thierry Mugler below:

