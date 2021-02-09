Home Top Story Tributes pour in for Father Ted actress Rynagh O’Grady – who has...

Tributes pour in for Father Ted actress Rynagh O’Grady – who has sadly passed away

The 67-year-old was best known for her role as Mary in the beloved sitcom

Kendra Becker | Editor
@AbbeyTheatre | Twitter

Tributes have poured in for Rynagh O’Grady, who has sadly passed away at the age of 67.

The actress was best known for her role as Mary O’Leary in the Channel 4 sitcom Father Ted.

Rynagh’s death was confirmed by the Abbey Theatre this afternoon.

In a statement, they said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our beloved friend and colleague Rynagh O’Grady. We are thinking of her family and all who loved her.”

“Rynagh trained in the Abbey School of Acting and first appeared on our stages in 1969. Notable productions included Donal O’Kelly’s Mamie Sighs in 1990 and more recently in Deirdre Kinahan’s The Unmanageable Sisters.”

“We were honoured to have Rynagh reading for the Abbey stage as part of Dear Ireland in August 2020. She will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, dear Rynagh,” they added.

Fans and friends of the actress have since taken to Twitter to pay tribute to her.

