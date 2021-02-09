Tributes pour in for Father Ted actress Rynagh O’Grady – who has sadly passed away

The 67-year-old was best known for her role as Mary in the beloved sitcom

Tributes have poured in for Rynagh O’Grady, who has sadly passed away at the age of 67.

The actress was best known for her role as Mary O’Leary in the Channel 4 sitcom Father Ted.

Rynagh’s death was confirmed by the Abbey Theatre this afternoon.

In a statement, they said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our beloved friend and colleague Rynagh O’Grady. We are thinking of her family and all who loved her.”

We were deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our beloved friend and colleague Rynagh O'Grady. We are thinking of her family and all who loved her.

“Rynagh trained in the Abbey School of Acting and first appeared on our stages in 1969. Notable productions included Donal O’Kelly’s Mamie Sighs in 1990 and more recently in Deirdre Kinahan’s The Unmanageable Sisters.”

“We were honoured to have Rynagh reading for the Abbey stage as part of Dear Ireland in August 2020. She will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, dear Rynagh,” they added.

Fans and friends of the actress have since taken to Twitter to pay tribute to her.

So sad to officially hear of the passing of Irish Actress #RynaghOGrady today best known for her roles in Fr Ted (Mary) The Snapper (Neighbour) and many stage and screen performances throughout her career! Deepest condolences to her family and close friends at this sad time 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gplH0hXD8I — Robbie Kane (@robbiekane74) February 9, 2021

So heartbroken to hear the news of my beautiful friend Rynagh’s sudden death. I just can’t believe it… She was such a talented woman and a loyal and much loved friend xxx https://t.co/fnJtUaPwjb — Bairbre Ní Chaoimh (@ni_bairbre) February 9, 2021

Ah no. RIP Rynagh O’Grady. She was fabulous as one half of the warring couple, John & Mary, in Fr. Ted. #RIPRynagh pic.twitter.com/6arS9HhRos — Louise Ní Fhiannachta (Pron:Nee-Yee-Nawkh-Tha) (@LouiseNiF) February 9, 2021

I didn’t know Rynagh but I always adored watching her on stage and screen. May her bright soul rest easy. https://t.co/lrOjxnJCse — Ruth Smith (@theruthsmith) February 9, 2021

So sorry to hear of the passing of our trojan woman and friend actor Rynagh O Grady.We served together on equity and more recently worked together,with the @AbbeyTheatre on dear ireland continues and abbey calling. Thunderous ovations to you Rynagh. You made your mark 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/i8wLXHpB0v — BILL MURPHY 🕉 (@1billmurphy) February 9, 2021

Oh my. So sad. I didn’t know Rynagh very well but for me she was one of greatest actors. Always had a profound reaction to her performances. her skill in exposing the wound, her empathy, her resilience and hope. R.I.P. Rynagh. Wind at your back. https://t.co/BPBrBERkf8 — Raymond Keane (@iaclown) February 9, 2021

Absolutely shocked to hear this news. Worked closely with Rynagh on the Executive of @IrishEquity for a number of years back in the 00s, you’d be hard pressed to find a more passionate or principled woman anywhere. And she was genuinely brilliant in Unmanageable Sisters. Sad day. https://t.co/hkItsOxw3D — Aonghus Óg McAnally (@AonghusOg) February 9, 2021